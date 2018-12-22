Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (BAM) by 1.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 11,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 702,773 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.25M, down from 714,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10 million shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 80.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 104,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,765 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.46M, up from 129,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 3.91M shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research

Among 27 analysts covering Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lam Research Corporation had 112 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 5. Citigroup maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Friday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, December 19. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 88 investors sold LRCX shares while 259 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 133.35 million shares or 1.21% less from 134.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,343 are owned by Da Davidson Co. Fort Point Prns Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,619 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na accumulated 4,494 shares. Amp Invsts Limited stated it has 103,981 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has 72,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP owns 4,602 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ls Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,512 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Huntington Bank reported 5,069 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 470,722 shares. Great Lakes Ltd has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Epoch Investment Prtn stated it has 36,461 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.73M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 32,074 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,889 shares to 102,734 shares, valued at $21.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 22 to “Top Pick”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 14. Credit Suisse upgraded Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Friday, November 9 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, November 9. Canaccord Genuity maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) rating on Monday, October 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $47.0 target. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 16. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 15 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Michael Shearn: Invest in Leadership – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Brookfield Asset Management Q3: Fee-related earnings up 72% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Yahoo Finance” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My Favorite Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners Completes Sale of Quadrant Energy – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.