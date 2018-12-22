Ascend Capital Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 38.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ascend Capital Llc sold 188,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,344 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.97M, down from 483,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ascend Capital Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 24.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 272,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 842,408 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.46M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.82% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 2.35 million shares traded or 139.09% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 13.48% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 20 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Accumulate” rating by Global Hunter Securities on Tuesday, July 21. The rating was downgraded by Cleveland on Thursday, October 18 to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive” on Tuesday, January 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, January 24. On Thursday, May 19 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by Wells Fargo. Societe Generale upgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Monday, October 3 to “Buy” rating.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Brown James S also sold $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, September 20. Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680 worth of stock.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity in Halliburton (HAL) Highlights Bullish Sentiment in Shares Through Mid-January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: The Writing Was On The Wall – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Haliburton Is Mondayâ€™s Big Earnings Loser – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will ‘Budget Exhaustion’ Stymie Halliburton? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakworth owns 2,797 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Consolidated Invest Group Limited Co stated it has 23,500 shares. One Mgmt Limited Liability holds 53,277 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 22,763 were accumulated by Cleararc. Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 16,050 shares stake. 300 are owned by Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy). Laffer Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 51,353 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc owns 73,675 shares. Cls Invests Llc owns 280 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.15M shares. Wafra Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 23,878 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Ascend Capital Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 137,530 shares to 319,863 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 25,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 38,459 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $42.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 345,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on February, 7. BC’s profit will be $77.19 million for 12.13 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Brunswick had 77 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Monday, July 10. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BC in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Northcoast on Friday, November 3 to “Buy”. Imperial Capital initiated the shares of BC in report on Tuesday, September 27 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Jefferies. C.L. King downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 78.08 million shares or 1.49% less from 79.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Pcl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 277,986 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 38,000 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Common Retirement Fund owns 252,509 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc owns 1,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 13,325 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 42,521 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 0.48% or 932,365 shares in its portfolio. American Century reported 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Eqis Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 100,155 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 152,800 shares. Signaturefd Limited owns 5,974 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.