S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 24.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 10,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,619 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83M, down from 43,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 579,970 shares traded or 117.85% up from the average. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has risen 81.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.55M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 31.17 million shares traded or 60.05% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $453.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 554,896 shares to 482,615 shares, valued at $22.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 58,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,499 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 270,132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 18,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 347 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 12,400 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 1.67 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 21,195 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 1.03M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 85,410 shares. Monarch Alternative Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.00M shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lpl Ltd has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 11,870 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 388,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 36,589 shares. Texas-based Frontier Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.15% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: 6 Ways Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Can Create Value – Benzinga” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars pops after Golden Nugget merger report – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment updates guidance – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer confident on Caesars Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars’ first non-gaming resorts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $172,937 activity. 41,000 shares valued at $319,390 were bought by Benninger Thomas M. on Tuesday, November 20.

Among 12 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 18 analyst reports since December 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Wednesday, March 7 to “Buy”. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, December 14 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 31 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 128.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.07 per share. IIN’s profit will be $1.38M for 36.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by IntriCon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $741,782 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $127.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 113,500 shares to 625,145 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 90,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.83, from 4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold IIN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 28.96% less from 6.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 25,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Lc reported 15,886 shares. Geode Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,544 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 564 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd accumulated 4,426 shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 50,338 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Teton Advsrs Inc has 0.6% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bogle Invest Management LP De accumulated 0.17% or 43,299 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 467,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. G2 Investment Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 1.21% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 58,950 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Inc owns 15,376 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 20,888 shares. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 11,241 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 11,006 shares. 4,915 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp.