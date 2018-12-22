Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 58.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 63,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 171,659 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, up from 108,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 31.17 million shares traded or 60.05% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 10.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 13,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.94M, up from 128,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.97M shares traded or 82.00% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries

Among 14 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $587.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,502 shares to 123,420 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,374 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $56,798 activity. KOSOWSKY J ALLEN bought $118,340 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH sold $350,114 worth of stock. 2,000 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares with value of $116,390 were bought by SUWINSKI JAN.

Among 12 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $172,937 activity. Benninger Thomas M. bought $319,390 worth of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, November 20.

