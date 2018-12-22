Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 1.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 5,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 308,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.48 million, down from 313,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 25.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 232,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 672,459 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.08 million, down from 905,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 12.12M shares traded or 140.91% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY ONE YEAR TO MAY 25, 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $2.58 million activity. MOMSEN MAGNUS had sold 100 shares worth $11,021 on Thursday, October 4. Shares for $1.11M were sold by GUERTIN TIMOTHY E on Wednesday, September 5. 845 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares with value of $101,603 were sold by BISCHOPING GARY E JR.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VAR’s profit will be $96.58 million for 25.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Paul Scherrer Institute Utilizing Varian Software Solution for Advanced Proton Therapy Treatments – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Varian (VAR) Halcyon Treatment System Receives China NMPA Approval – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Varian Schedules Annual Stockholder Meeting in Palo Alto – PRNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Phoenix Cyberknife and Radiation Oncology Center Delivers Its First HyperArc Treatments – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Starts Varian Medical (VAR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $34.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 8,805 shares to 69,066 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.02, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold CPE shares while 78 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPE’s profit will be $56.89M for 6.13 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.