Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 15,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.85 million, up from 195,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60M shares traded or 116.98% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 52.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 6,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40 million, up from 13,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83M shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.75 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Everence Management Incorporated has 19,103 shares. 118,912 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Mycio Wealth Limited Company invested in 19,531 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 46,963 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc has 5,875 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The New York-based Gideon Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 942,552 shares. 270,000 were accumulated by Selkirk Management Limited Com. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 14,250 shares. Peoples Financial Corp holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.25% or 13,378 shares. Trust Investment accumulated 5,115 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Penobscot Mngmt Co Incorporated reported 2,670 shares stake.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $837.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 635,219 shares to 225,293 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,485 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Friday, October 27. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $105 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 30 by BTIG Research.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. $17,162 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Singh Vijayanthimala. The insider Jorgensen Blake J sold $1.23M. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $759,241 was sold by Wilson Andrew. Soderlund Patrick sold $711,123 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, July 2. Miele Laura sold 1,250 shares worth $146,946. On Wednesday, September 5 PROBST LAWRENCE F III sold $278,347 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 2,500 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Benchmark maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, May 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 18 by BTIG Research. On Monday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Sunday, November 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Monday, October 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.4% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2.82M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.16% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 14,738 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 331,227 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 167,067 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 25,014 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 130,970 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) stated it has 155,000 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Alyeska Gru LP stated it has 2.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Carmignac Gestion holds 3.37% or 3.30M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 19,018 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Com (Wy) holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Gmt Cap holds 0.07% or 23,320 shares.