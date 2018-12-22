Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 49.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 396,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 405,611 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.84 million, down from 801,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 6.34M shares traded or 168.43% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 4.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 8.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,591 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.31M, down from 47,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 3.64M shares traded or 108.07% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $231,113 activity. 2,200 shares were bought by TONG CHRIS, worth $103,400. $167,811 worth of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was sold by CRISP CHARLES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold TRGP shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 204.78 million shares or 1.67% more from 201.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Club Tru Na holds 6,103 shares. Adage Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 700,000 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt accumulated 63 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Blackstone LP has 0.13% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 516,604 shares. 37,340 were reported by James Inv Research. Hodges Mgmt stated it has 9,335 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd Liability invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). California-based Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh has 0.21% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 37,707 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,049 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 66,044 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Announces $1.1 Billion of Development Joint Ventures with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Targa Resources: Setting Up For A Move Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Executive Leadership Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa NGL Pipeline Company Launches Open Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Targa Resources had 107 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 4. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Thursday, December 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by Seaport Global. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 27 report. Jefferies upgraded Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Friday, December 18 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 13 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Friday, August 10 report.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 16,225 shares to 574,039 shares, valued at $13.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AM) by 49,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. TRGP’s profit will be $32.10 million for 64.68 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.33% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene Corporation had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 5 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Tuesday, December 13 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Monday, November 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Friday, September 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, June 20.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $487.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 39,853 shares to 153,393 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 2,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $7.45 million activity. The insider Hunter Jesse N sold $659,500. 2,000 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares with value of $291,100 were sold by GEPHARDT Richard A. DITMORE ROBERT K had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.18 million. 3,800 shares were sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D, worth $553,090. Shares for $290,000 were sold by Williamson Keith H on Friday, September 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stevens Mgmt LP holds 0.06% or 10,996 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Janney Cap Mngmt Llc holds 6,090 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 1,984 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 72,696 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Illinois-based First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 326,906 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Missouri-based Kennedy has invested 0.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 3.15M are held by Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn. Rudman Errol M holds 8.06% or 149,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 49,546 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “David Bugatto’s bet on Natomas starts paying off (Video) – Sacramento Business Journal” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene’s Stock Has Multiple Growth Drivers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene announces new executive appointment and organizational enhancements – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.