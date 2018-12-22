Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Com (CHKP) by 71.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 24,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, down from 34,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 1.48M shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Shire Plc (SHPG) by 148.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 34,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.27% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.33 million, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Shire Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 6.97M shares traded or 333.49% up from the average. Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has risen 18.67% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHPG News: 28/03/2018 – SHIRE STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 26/04/2018 – REG-Shire plc : 1st Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Even Without Shire Acquisition, Don’t Expect Takeda to Maintain Fincl Profile Consistent With Previous Rating of A1; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Takeda’s Deal for Shire Bodes a Rise in Leverage That ‘Could Result in a Multinotch Downgrade’; 24/04/2018 – Shire Considers Sweetened Takeda Offer After Multiple Snubs; 16/04/2018 – Shire Plc Will Consider Returning Proceeds Through Buyback; 21/05/2018 – Takeda says Shire deal will boost resilience against price pressures; 28/03/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S CHUGAI UNIT SAYS JAPANESE COURT RULES BAXALTA CLAIM REGARDING HEMLIBRA SHALL BE DISMISSED IN ENTIRETY; 19/04/2018 – SHIRE THIRD PROPOSAL CONTINUES TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ UNDERVALUE CO; 25/04/2018 – Takeda agrees £46bn Shire deal

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Beyond CASB Power: Check Point Announces General Availability for CloudGuard SaaS – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point Software Technologies Enters Oversold Territory (CHKP) – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Check Point Software -6.7% on guidance with downside rev, trimmed FY – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software Integrates with New Amazon Web Services Security Hub, Bringing Enhanced Cloud Protection to Its Consolidated Security Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $680.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,247 shares to 12,971 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.76M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. had 92 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, September 10 by BTIG Research. Evercore maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, November 1 with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, January 5 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, December 12 to “Hold”. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Wednesday, April 25 with “Hold” rating.

Havens Advisors Llc, which manages about $239.11M and $144.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 176,598 shares to 344,402 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Akorn Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Among 28 analysts covering Shire plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:SHPG), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Shire plc (ADR) had 80 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 6 by Exane. The stock of Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 3 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, May 20. FBR Capital maintained Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) on Friday, February 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Bernstein. The company was maintained on Friday, February 16 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) rating on Friday, September 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $245.0 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by BNP Paribas given on Thursday, August 6.