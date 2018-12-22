Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 145,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.04M, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 14.01M shares traded or 144.26% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 25.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 351,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.49 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 1.53M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 99.19% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.19% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Chegg Inc had 52 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 5 by Craig Hallum. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 22 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 23 by Lake Street. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CHGG in report on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Northland Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CHGG in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $11.49 million for 64.73 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold CHGG shares while 68 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.80% less from 114.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 50,835 shares. Act Ii Management Limited Partnership invested 8.69% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 0.14% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ameritas Prns accumulated 8,873 shares. Firsthand has 290,000 shares for 3.89% of their portfolio. Fund has 10,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 70,145 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 0.06% or 638,180 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 24,119 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 328,036 shares. 111,324 were accumulated by Eam Investors Limited Liability Com.

Since July 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $25.41 million activity. York John E. also sold $727,500 worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares. $416,550 worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was sold by BORDERS DAVE JR. on Sunday, July 1. SCHLEIN TED sold $1.00M worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Thursday, December 13. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $2.14 million was made by BRANDEMUEHL JENNY on Monday, October 1. 56,352 shares were sold by BROWN ANDREW J, worth $1.70 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.71% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). North Star Inv Mgmt Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 3,403 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 39,787 shares. 49 were accumulated by Webster Bank & Trust N A. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 2.28M shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability owns 1.17 million shares. Synovus Financial holds 4,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.14M shares. Peoples Financial Serv Corporation reported 75,811 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 48,976 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 2.11M shares. Visionary Asset Mgmt Inc reported 89,218 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Archford Capital Strategies Llc reported 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $114.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 362,437 shares to 3.69 million shares, valued at $51.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fuchs Petrolub Se Adr by 49,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Among 17 analysts covering PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. PPL Corporation had 50 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust initiated PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Tuesday, October 10. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $43.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 8 by Evercore. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, February 23. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of PPL in report on Tuesday, January 17 to “Sell” rating. On Monday, October 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, July 14 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, February 23. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank upgraded PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Friday, October 30. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $36 target.

