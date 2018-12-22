Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 16.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 323,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.18 million, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 1.53M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 99.19% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 333.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 6,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,881 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.16 million, up from 1,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round

Among 14 analysts covering Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Chegg Inc had 52 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of CHGG in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) rating on Tuesday, February 13. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $20 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 29. Northland Capital maintained Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Lake Street. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22.0 target in Tuesday, February 13 report. The stock of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Barrington Research.

Since July 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $25.41 million activity. BRANDEMUEHL JENNY sold $2.14 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Monday, October 1. BORDERS DAVE JR. sold $424,650 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. On Wednesday, December 12 BROWN ANDREW J sold $1.70M worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 56,352 shares. $312,875 worth of stock was sold by York John E. on Wednesday, November 21. 34,750 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares with value of $1.00 million were sold by SCHLEIN TED.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CHGG shares while 68 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.80% less from 114.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1.50 million shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.64% or 1.13 million shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.05% or 886,295 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 65,984 shares. S Squared Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.71% or 166,265 shares. 13,363 were reported by Us Bank De. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 10.37M shares. Stephens Ar invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Cortina Asset Ltd owns 268,237 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.06% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Invesco Limited reported 672,313 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $11.49M for 64.73 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $650.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,625 shares to 3,305 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,843 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

