Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 76.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 30,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,420 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.12 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.85M shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 10.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 837 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $880.42M, down from 8,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks That Are Fueling Up – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 EPS, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Tuesday, February 6 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 29 by Jefferies. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Friday, May 26 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Macquarie Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, August 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18. The company was maintained on Monday, February 5 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $569.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 425 shares to 13,860 shares, valued at $1.18 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 86,242 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Com Inc accumulated 11,078 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartford Mngmt holds 0.9% or 248,389 shares. 1,031 are held by Westchester Management. 61,717 were reported by Union Financial Bank. Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,730 shares. Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,156 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lehman Financial has invested 1.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lpl Finance reported 0.27% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 10,085 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.12 million shares. Timber Hill Ltd Company holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,763 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Co holds 33,851 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital (WDC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Western Digital (WDC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, WDC – Nasdaq” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital 2018 Investor Day Webcast At 11:00 AM ET – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. Shares for $80,148 were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E on Friday, November 2.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, October 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Sunday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 17 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole. UBS maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, January 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $90 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 21 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, June 2. Maxim Group maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Monday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Sunday, June 4 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 23 to “Equal-Weight”.