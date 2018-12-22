Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 4.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 433,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.73M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $720.46 million, down from 10.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 10.00M shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c

Cue Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc sold 5,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,939 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78 million, down from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 3.86M shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%

Among 31 analysts covering CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), 20 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 533,693 shares to 6.23M shares, valued at $548.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 533,693 shares to 6.23M shares, valued at $548.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CSX’s profit will be $844.42M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $45.96 million activity.

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28M for 27.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03 million and $166.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,226 shares to 12,806 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2.