Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil (MRO) by 32.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21B, down from 77,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 24.62M shares traded or 74.54% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys(Csco) (CSCO) by 6.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 11,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,991 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.42M, down from 184,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys(Csco) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92 million shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by William Blair on Thursday, June 29 with “Buy”. On Sunday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 16 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 12 report. UBS maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 18. UBS has “Buy” rating and $32 target.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems to report Q1 earnings November 14 – Nasdaq” on November 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) Down 2.6% Since Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Cisco’s (CSCO) Quarterly Earnings – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel And Cisco Systems Lag Their ‘Tech Bubble’ Peaks Despite 3,000 Nasdaq Points Of Light – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 880,274 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $76.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 101,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney Commerce owns 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 140,636 shares. Welch Group Limited holds 0.3% or 58,274 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 75,070 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Bancorp Of The West holds 101,377 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 259,990 shares. 5,368 are owned by Orrstown. Alphaone Invest Svcs has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First City Management Inc has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Letko Brosseau & Inc owns 2.41 million shares. Tiger Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Invest Incorporated accumulated 142,900 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 1.51M shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Anchor Cap Advsr Lc reported 41,059 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Churchill holds 0.1% or 94,024 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. 25,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M. On Friday, September 14 Tan Irving sold $3.24 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 68,308 shares. Another trade for 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 was sold by CHANDLER MARK D. Goeckeler David sold $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, September 18. On Monday, September 17 the insider Robbins Charles sold $10.28M. BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M.

Among 37 analysts covering Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Marathon Oil Corporation had 130 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, December 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, February 6. Societe Generale downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, September 9 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 14 by Howard Weil. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, January 19. The rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering on Sunday, November 8 to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, July 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.43 million activity.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $359.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 150 shares to 2,450 shares, valued at $110.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Fincl Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil Corp: Buy This Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil: Buying Quality Is This Easy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “American Heart Association And Marathon Oil Announce Finalist List For 33rd Annual AHA Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach Of The Year Award – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Oil’s Growing Crude Volumes – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider Buying Marathon Oil When It Falls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2018.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 185.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.07 per share. MRO’s profit will be $166.26M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.