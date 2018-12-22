Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 46.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 27,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.14 million, up from 57,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 93.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 66,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $112,000, down from 71,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.50B market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69 million shares traded or 171.30% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $527.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (MBB) by 9,577 shares to 12,534 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,095 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (AGG).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. 35,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.51 million were sold by Goeckeler David. Kramer Kelly A. also sold $3.32 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 29. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million worth of stock. Robbins Charles had sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28 million on Monday, September 17. 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Randolph has 4.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 586,258 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru holds 2.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 312,603 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank has 353,966 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs reported 1% stake. Virtu Fincl Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Heartland Consultants reported 4,674 shares. Notis has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 172,991 shares. Ims Mgmt accumulated 12,028 shares. Becker Capital Management Incorporated holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.42 million shares. Evanston Invests Dba Evanston Advsrs holds 4,801 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp has invested 2.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 1,715 shares. Wright Investors Ser has 1.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lederer And Associates Investment Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 44,235 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.