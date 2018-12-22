Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 7.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,101 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.20M, down from 344,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 5.98 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 4,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83 million, down from 44,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 42.16% or $1.29 from last year’s $3.06 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $523.05 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.21% negative EPS growth.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $281.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 294,900 shares to 357,600 shares, valued at $16.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amtrust Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cobiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.