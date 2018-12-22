First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 76.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93 million shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs end mixed on positioning before USDA report; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 55.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, up from 5,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 552,195 shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.23 million activity. 3,353 shares valued at $626,039 were sold by Holzrichter Julie on Tuesday, November 6. $1.89M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A on Friday, November 23. 300 shares were sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J, worth $51,689 on Thursday, September 13. $1.14M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by Winkler Julie. Carey Charles P had sold 5,000 shares worth $959,220. Pietrowicz John W. had sold 2,500 shares worth $410,275 on Tuesday, July 10.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $159.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 36,081 shares to 12,580 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 6,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,861 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sns Fincl Limited Liability Company has 19,426 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 2.46M shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3,809 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co. Next Fincl Group Inc, Texas-based fund reported 183 shares. Marvin And Palmer reported 41,805 shares or 5.39% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp invested in 643,202 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,559 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Texas-based Syntal Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 37,568 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 19,900 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Limited Company reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 75 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, November 16. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $206 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, March 9. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 11. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1 with “Buy”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 20 by Sterne Agee CRT. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 6 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, September 18 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MIDD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 53.69 million shares or 8.59% less from 58.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 124,229 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. 1,009 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Pnc Fin Services Gru Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,385 shares. Vantage Investment holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Waddell And Reed reported 863,895 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation holds 272,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 0.52% or 59,505 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Edgepoint Inv Group accumulated 5.12 million shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Ci Global invested in 4.36% or 2.19M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 83,224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 28,870 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 69,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,202 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).