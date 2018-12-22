Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 46.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $771,000, down from 30,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Fastenal Inc Com (FAST) by 3.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 32,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.87M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Fastenal Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 4.62M shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co invested in 1.69% or 1.07M shares. American Assets Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 67,747 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 203,244 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh stated it has 335,669 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Com owns 3.04M shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atwood Palmer Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,415 shares. Visionary Asset Management Incorporated has 55,811 shares. Bell State Bank has 55,200 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 64,512 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 47,928 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 70,583 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. HAYS ED had sold 91,000 shares worth $4.43M on Monday, November 5. On Monday, November 19 MANN JENNIFER K sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 15,100 shares. MARK LARRY M sold $3.74M worth of stock or 75,538 shares. Shares for $729,768 were sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD on Monday, November 5. CRESPO FRANCISCO sold $2.63 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 5. The insider MURPHY JOHN sold $2.60M.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by Jefferies. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 21. On Wednesday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Friday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Fastenal had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 3. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Monday, October 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $46 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, October 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Monday, January 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $53.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Avondale maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Monday, March 21. Avondale has “Market Perform” rating and $49 target.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $49,754. Owen Terry Modock had bought 1,500 shares worth $78,105. FLORNESS DANIEL L had bought 2,000 shares worth $103,900. On Tuesday, October 16 Lewis Holden bought $26,142 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 500 shares. $41,948 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Drazkowski William Joseph.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 592,031 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 18,708 were accumulated by Duncker Streett &. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 42,301 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Loudon Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 62,240 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc accumulated 38,423 shares. Td Asset accumulated 0.03% or 346,843 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 759 shares. 6,563 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 11,968 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.28% or 399,488 shares in its portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 23,547 shares.