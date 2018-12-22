Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 84.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 27,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $304,000, down from 32,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 4.49 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 33.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 11/04/2018 – NEKTAR NKTR-262 COMBO HAD COMPLETE REGRESSIONS IN MOUSE MODELS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO CLINICAL TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Clinical Study of NKTR-358, a First-in-Class Regulatory T Cell Stimulato; 29/03/2018 – Nektar at American Academy of Pain Medicine Meeting Apr 28

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 109.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 236,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,227 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.69M, up from 215,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 86,655 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 13.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS IT ACQUIRED GUATEMALA BOTTLER FOR $53.4M; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $7.27 million activity. 130,000 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares with value of $6.44M were sold by ROBIN HOWARD W. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $512,820 was sold by Lingnau Lutz. Ajer Jeffrey Robert also sold $383,130 worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Thursday, September 20. 10,000 shares were sold by GREER R SCOTT, worth $673,900. WINGER DENNIS L sold $2.08 million worth of stock or 34,250 shares. 6,515 shares were sold by Labrucherie Gil M, worth $249,199 on Friday, November 16.

