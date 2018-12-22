Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 21.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,616 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98 million, up from 21,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21M shares traded or 171.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 12,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,024 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.29M, down from 477,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 2.63M shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 36.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IXN, CTSH, HPQ, AMAT – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cognizant (CTSH) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain Cognizant (CTSH) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Reports Acquisition of Mustache – StreetInsider.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IT services firm Cognizant fourth-quarter forecasts miss estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 9. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, January 6. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $65 target in Friday, February 19 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, September 8. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $80.0 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 7 by SunTrust. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 10.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 12,970 shares to 7,367 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 32,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,404 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. Another trade for 439 shares valued at $33,487 was sold by Middleton Sean. Shares for $114,126 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Friedrich Matthew W. sold $30,666 worth of stock or 449 shares. Lennox James Patrick sold 842 shares worth $63,321. $251,624 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Frank Malcolm on Tuesday, July 3. $64,347 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Telesmanic Robert.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Inc invested in 29 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated holds 93,870 shares. Conning has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 4,054 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 266,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 3,900 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,725 shares. Stack Financial Mgmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brown Advisory holds 0.09% or 419,008 shares. 2.11M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 859,970 shares. Dean Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 55,799 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 628,741 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Stericycle had 63 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 7 report. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Thursday, November 9 with “Hold”. The stock of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 20 by Northcoast. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, April 29 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Monday, February 8 with “In-Line”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, July 29. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 22. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, January 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SRCL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 83.95 million shares or 7.22% more from 78.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 8,341 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 4.12 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 8,930 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Lc. Next Grp holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities invested in 0.01% or 60 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Llc holds 0.71% or 56,677 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Power Limited owns 47,600 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 7,225 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.33% or 34,116 shares. Covington Cap stated it has 22,575 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking stated it has 338,742 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 235 shares. 2.40 million are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 11,735 shares.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $86.07 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.77% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $10.80 million activity. MILLER MARK C sold 65,314 shares worth $4.25M.