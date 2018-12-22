Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp. (CFX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 117,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.58M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $93.16M, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 1.65M shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 37.76% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 92,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,348 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.48 million, down from 288,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $529.68M for 16.22 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kinder Morgan had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, October 20. As per Thursday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs maintained Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Sunday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, May 31. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Monday, September 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by TD Securities on Tuesday, June 20. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 14 by Tudor Pickering. On Wednesday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $948.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10,407 shares to 37,784 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 2,672 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 889,020 shares. Cutter And Communication Brokerage reported 256,765 shares stake. Cibc Asset Incorporated owns 188,185 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company has 1,011 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 956,077 shares. Jrm Investment Counsel Ltd Liability invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 1,417 were reported by City Holdg Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Salient Trust Lta invested in 690,256 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh reported 1.02 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Of Vermont holds 4,427 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Mgmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 68,316 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CFX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 91.31 million shares or 2.61% more from 88.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs, Ohio-based fund reported 19 shares. Moreover, Private Management Gru Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 29,113 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 5,811 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co reported 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). First Personal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 549 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 28,679 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Mgmt Lc reported 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,662 shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0% or 393 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 581 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 16,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CFX’s profit will be $73.84M for 7.91 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Colfax (NYSE:CFX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Colfax had 83 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, December 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 18 with “Equalweight”. BB&T Capital upgraded the shares of CFX in report on Tuesday, May 17 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, October 15 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 17. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5 to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 25 by IBC. Gabelli initiated Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) on Tuesday, March 29 with “Hold” rating.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $20.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp. (NYSE:PH) by 47,057 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $305.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 728,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).