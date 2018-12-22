Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 66.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 9,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,404 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 7.09M shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 52.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 24,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 46,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 10.03 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 23,489 shares to 19,231 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 105,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,538 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 525 shares. White Pine Invest holds 48,100 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 100,565 shares. Texas-based Bbt Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com holds 524,800 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department holds 0.01% or 1,857 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 0.05% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 19,917 shares. 1,278 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.06% or 26,735 shares. Piedmont Investment invested in 0.19% or 61,201 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 47,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 146,043 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hsbc Public Lc holds 322,543 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.10 million activity. $746,900 worth of stock was sold by Chawla Sona on Tuesday, September 25. $1.76M worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was sold by SCHEPP RICHARD D. LAVU RATNAKAR sold 12,205 shares worth $1.00M.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jones Fin Lllp stated it has 6,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reik & Lc holds 10,300 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 424,868 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,250 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 0.34% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blume Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Financial & Invest Management Group Inc Ltd reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 6,993 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 3,165 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 199,906 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 4,164 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il reported 150,153 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc has 10,479 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,310 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $12.09 million activity. Marsili Daniel B sold $1.28 million worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 16. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $978,572 was made by MOISON FRANCK J on Monday, August 13. Deoras Mukul also sold $737,863 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. The insider Shotts Philip G. sold $30,978. HICKEY DENNIS J also sold $7.89M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares.