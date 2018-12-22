Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT) by 117.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 38,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06 million, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Collectors Universe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 126,039 shares traded or 366.10% up from the average. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has declined 54.95% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 22/03/2018 – FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 01/05/2018 – Collectors Universe Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Share; 13/04/2018 – North Star Investment Buys 1.3% Position in Collectors Universe; 11/04/2018 – PCGS Security Features Help Police Nab Suspects in Football Player Gronkowski Robbery Case; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q Rev $17.5M; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared; 16/05/2018 – Grand Basel Miami Beach Will Be the Art Basel for Car Collectors; 14/03/2018 – Family Discovers Eighth T206 Ty Cobb Card

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 67.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 8,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,275 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $862,000, up from 12,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14M shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – TAC Adds New Air Freight Pricing Routes – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton EPS estimates cut at Citi as Q4 ‘unlikely the trough’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 4. Goldman Sachs maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, October 20. The company was maintained on Friday, June 30 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, December 2. As per Tuesday, August 11, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KLR Group upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 28 report. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 23.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $586.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 45,050 shares to 103,151 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 184,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,475 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 4,955 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). National Pension Service has invested 0.14% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Laffer Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Miles owns 5,781 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 16,540 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 11,837 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 2.59M shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Assoc holds 0.95% or 128,800 shares. Aperio Grp Llc invested in 0.08% or 444,888 shares. Insight 2811 Inc has 0.3% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 123,695 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jennison Assocs Llc holds 2.06M shares.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680. Brown James S sold $648,034 worth of stock or 15,989 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CLCT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 1.06% less from 4.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Menta Cap Llc accumulated 0.21% or 39,969 shares. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 11,914 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 437,775 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 54,803 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) for 1,050 shares. Stadium Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 164,352 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 77,550 shares. Martin And Tn holds 0.46% or 101,819 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 54,280 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Pacifica Investments Limited Liability Company holds 23,770 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 89,607 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 803,319 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT). Blackrock holds 42,622 shares.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $712,264 activity. FARRINGTON DEBORAH A also sold $207,415 worth of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) on Friday, November 9. 19,465 shares were sold by Orlando Joseph J, worth $280,088 on Tuesday, July 3.