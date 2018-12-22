Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 116,919 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.56 million, down from 119,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54 million shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 399,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.67M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $165.52M, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28M shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 07/05/2018 – EU PRESS OFFICE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON COMCAST; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 23. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, June 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 6 by UBS. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Monday, January 29 report. Stephens downgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Monday, April 16 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $171 target. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by Cleveland.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ci Invests has 0.16% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 41,720 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Telos Mngmt accumulated 4,714 shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 407 shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A reported 8,812 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Finemark Retail Bank, a Florida-based fund reported 36,963 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp holds 8,246 shares. Andra Ap reported 7,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc owns 34,049 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 216,219 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 23,048 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.02% or 1,616 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. 3,192 shares were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N, worth $562,335. Borden Ian Frederick sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666. 15,136 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $2.67M were sold by DeBiase Francesca A..

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $938.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 44,615 shares to 84,947 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearline Cap Lp invested in 2.1% or 100,287 shares. Colony Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 73,993 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.4% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lloyds Banking Public Ltd owns 2,484 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 2.75 million shares. Coldstream Management Inc reported 14,405 shares. Everett Harris Commerce Ca holds 0.02% or 18,864 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H & Company reported 3.08% stake. First Foundation Advsr owns 13,870 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Management Group owns 1.72M shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ca has 0.27% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 57,520 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sphera Funds Management Limited reported 5,993 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 890,870 shares stake.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, August 19 by Telsey Advisory Group. The company was maintained on Monday, June 26 by Pivotal Research. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 4 report. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 11 by SunTrust. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, September 29 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, June 13 by Raymond James. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 5 report. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.