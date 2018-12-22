Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 12,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 178,205 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.31M, down from 190,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28 million shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 2.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.42M, down from 179,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 12.54M shares traded or 127.29% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 239.02% or $0.98 from last year’s $0.41 per share. OXY’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum – Second Quarter Earnings Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Occidental (NYSE:OXY) To Benefit From Likely Widening In Midland-MEH Spread, Citi Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on June 05, 2018. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oxy Petroleum slips after Q2 earnings miss, 28% capex raise to $5B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s the Perfect Spot to Buy Comcast Stock â€” And 3 Reasons to Do So – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney picks Google over Comcast for digital ad handling – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Apple’s Higher Content Budget Foil DIS, CMCSA ’19 Plans? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hulu heads for 23M subscribers, celebrates ‘robust’ live TV growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Big of a Threat Are Cable Companies to Wireless Carriers? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82B for 13.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.