Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 26.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 328,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 904,357 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.59 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 5.52M shares traded or 125.91% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has risen 26.98% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE RAISED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Rev $988.4M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 184,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.42M, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1.15M shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. SABR’s profit will be $77.08M for 19.01 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $682.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 171,818 shares to 986,500 shares, valued at $18.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 66,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.52, from 1.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold SABR shares while 97 reduced holdings.

