Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 2.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 28,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 957,297 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.15 million, down from 986,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 637,882 shares traded or 75.80% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 9.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 80.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,565 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.88M, up from 9,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.42 million shares traded or 49.96% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million

Among 17 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Crane had 59 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, October 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CR in report on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 17 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 26 by Topeka Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 31. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, August 14. The company was initiated on Thursday, October 15 by Avondale.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 30.51% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CR’s profit will be $91.54M for 11.36 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.94% negative EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $48.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,829 shares to 26,899 shares, valued at $53.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 6,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider Switter Edward S sold $591,063. 4,400 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares with value of $409,860 were sold by Pinkham Louis V.. 400 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares with value of $36,249 were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L. 3,000 shares were sold by Curran Brendan, worth $273,220.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold CR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 1.66% more from 35.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & LP has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 239 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). First City Capital Mngmt holds 0.73% or 11,150 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Corporation holds 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 190 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 9,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Ftb Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 282 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Co has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 191 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,609 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 11,524 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 5,694 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 19,998 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 84,120 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 118,165 shares. 154,674 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 11.04% less from 100.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Prns Management holds 1,919 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 15,606 are held by Intrepid Cap Mgmt. Ftb owns 63 shares. Architects invested in 0.05% or 1,730 shares. 25,300 are held by Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 9,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 621,705 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department has 1,167 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.08% or 58,948 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 213,597 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 14,775 shares. Jacobs Co Ca holds 0.72% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 24,607 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Among 20 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 81 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LH in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 16 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 6. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 17 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $388.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martentransport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 14,921 shares to 18,125 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 4,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,828 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Telecom Fd (IXP).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Covance Xcellerate® Wins Best Technological Development in Clinical Trials (Clinical Sponsor-Focused) at 14th Annual Scrip Awards – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Southern California – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Has Growth Potential – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.