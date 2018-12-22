Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 63.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 357,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 920,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.93 million, up from 563,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 3.38 million shares traded or 71.31% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 114.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) by 15.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 3,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90 million, down from 20,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.67. About 621,479 shares traded or 261.79% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has risen 4.47% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18

More recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Credicorp’s 2019 Quarterly Earnings Releases NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of PacÃ­fico CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $3.93 EPS, down 4.38% or $0.18 from last year’s $4.11 per share. BAP’s profit will be $312.42M for 13.59 P/E if the $3.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.85 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $8.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Truecar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 91,208 shares to 275,852 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 154,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $682.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 349,103 shares to 154,335 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 151,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,432 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $226,427 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.42, from 0.63 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SEAS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 52.92 million shares or 8.74% less from 58.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.