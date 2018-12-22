Omega Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors Inc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 394,600 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.06M, down from 406,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) by 33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17M, down from 31,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 3.91 million shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $758.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 16,744 shares to 101,755 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 45,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, down 15.44% or $0.67 from last year’s $4.34 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $569.52 million for 8.66 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75B for 7.48 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.

Omega Advisors Inc, which manages about $12.65B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 851,101 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $57.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.