Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Inc Del (EXPE) by 4.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 9,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 236,380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.84 million, down from 246,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.92M shares traded or 66.96% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 32.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 409,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 862,638 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.45M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 16.28 million shares traded or 104.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT

Among 45 analysts covering Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), 31 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Expedia Inc. had 148 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 5 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Deutsche Bank. Guggenheim maintained the shares of EXPE in report on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of EXPE in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 19 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of EXPE in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 26.56% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.64 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $120.67M for 34.00 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EXPE shares while 155 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 113.56 million shares or 0.34% more from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Js Llc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 120,000 shares. Chevy Chase Inc reported 0.09% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Co holds 2,000 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 19,953 shares. Nordea Invest Management owns 5,634 shares. First Republic Inv holds 3,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 322,091 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 502,384 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 9,756 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 45,182 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Addison Capital invested in 0.58% or 5,923 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.5% or 207,421 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 48,985 shares. Monetta Svcs reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Mirae Asset Investments Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Expedia Group (EXPE) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on October 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Crushes Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Soars – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expedia: Not Buying The Relief Rally Yet – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2018. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons Why You Should Buy Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Devon Energy Corporation had 153 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 6 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 7. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Monday, September 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. On Sunday, November 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 23. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $64 target in Wednesday, December 9 report. Cowen & Co maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $3700 target. On Friday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.38 per share. DVN’s profit will be $196.64 million for 13.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,800 shares to 42,689 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 48,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Oil Prices: Is the Bear-Market Mauling Finally Over? – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Altria, General Electric Slip into Mondayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 26, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Chesapeake Energy, Devon Energy, Lululemon, SecureWorks, Tesla, Zendesk and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 07, 2018.