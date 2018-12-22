Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 55,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41 million, down from 246,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 238.41% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 106,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $376,000, down from 110,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by Rosenblatt. On Tuesday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, February 18 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, September 1 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 9. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Tuesday, January 3 to “Buy”.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Add Walmart in India as Another Reason to Worry About Netflix Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Poised To Break Records – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Why I Bought Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America’s 6 Takeaways From Disney’s Q3 (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $112,495 worth of stock. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne. 140,638 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $15.05 million on Wednesday, July 11.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $148.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc by 495,000 shares to 520,000 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 189,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Grp invested in 0.42% or 18,757 shares. The Korea-based Pension Serv has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Taurus Asset Management Lc accumulated 4.93% or 312,196 shares. Mairs And Power Inc holds 2.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.93M shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Bank & Company Of Newtown has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company holds 59,684 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc owns 389,812 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Birinyi has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Choate Investment reported 14,607 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Somerset Company has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company owns 23,721 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 283,840 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 1.28 million shares. 3,322 were reported by Community State Bank Of Raymore.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviance Capital holds 0.89% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 506,447 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 21,700 shares. Moreover, Scotia Cap has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 110,726 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 583,005 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 11,986 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Phoenix Adviser Lc has 1.13% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Geode Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 3.83M shares. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 8,932 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 11,924 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 313,546 shares.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential: Tough Outlook, Small Investors Have On Blinders – Seeking Alpha” on October 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Risks Of The MSR Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Was The Sell-Off In New Residential Warranted Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2018. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This 11.4%-Yielding Top-Shelf Mortgage REIT Is A Strong Buy On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) CEO Michael Nierenberg on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. New Residential Investment Corp had 26 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 23 by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 19 to “Overweight”. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 18 by Compass Point. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 22. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $1700 target. As per Thursday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) rating on Monday, July 24. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $1800 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, June 20. Zacks upgraded the shares of NRZ in report on Wednesday, August 12 to “Sell” rating.