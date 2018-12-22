Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 914,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 18.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.89 million, up from 17.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 2.79 million shares traded. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has declined 30.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AVEO News: 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 21/03/2018 – Aveo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $1.03M; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals: Tivozanib Was Generally Well Tolerated; 05/03/2018 SEC: SEC Obtains Final Judgments Against Former AVEO Pharmaceuticals Executives – March 5, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Aveo Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 24; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAIS), AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO), And Others; 13/03/2018 – AVEO Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 89.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $230,000, down from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.74. About 4.24M shares traded or 61.91% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson Co holds 2,015 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested in 0.16% or 10,551 shares. 4,877 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Partners. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,112 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. First Interstate State Bank reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.43M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 5,789 shares. Shanda Asset Management Ltd invested in 10,000 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.22% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 234,339 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,971 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns reported 2.31% stake. M&T Bancshares holds 0.03% or 54,031 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability has 5,874 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold AVEO shares while 15 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 16.52% less from 59.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru invested in 0% or 37,000 shares. Fosun Interest Ltd invested in 0.05% or 313,306 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 2,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 10,200 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 28,321 shares. Sectoral Asset Management reported 36,000 shares. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma reported 179,853 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 16,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 38,942 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co reported 418,414 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) for 106,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 68,800 shares. American Intll Grp has invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). 349,731 were reported by Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 80 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.22 million activity. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider SANDELL SCOTT D bought $491,745. Makhzoumi Mohamad bought $190,891 worth of stock. Another trade for 192,425 shares valued at $404,077 was bought by Sonsini Peter W.. Shares for $338,352 were bought by Florence Anthony A. Jr.. $336,107 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was bought by MAKOWER JOSHUA on Tuesday, November 20. $338,352 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was bought by BASKETT FOREST.