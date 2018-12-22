Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 315,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08B, down from 12.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 958.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 37,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 41,298 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31M shares traded or 134.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx stated it has 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 877,227 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested in 349 shares. Westwood Hldg stated it has 4,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 11,903 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 4,825 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc reported 2,219 shares. 3,983 were reported by Hanson Doremus Investment. 59,114 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.04% or 7,775 shares. St James Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.04M shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vigilant Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 780 are held by Assetmark.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $711,500 activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,760 shares to 174,617 shares, valued at $24.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (SHY) by 5,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,852 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (IWP).

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, January 29. Bank of America maintained the shares of D in report on Wednesday, January 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Friday, June 2 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 25. As per Friday, March 16, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of D in report on Friday, September 11 to “Sell” rating. Argus Research maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Wednesday, September 19. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $79 target.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 29. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Monday, January 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, August 27. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 6. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Accumulate” on Monday, January 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Sunday, October 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $185.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, February 2. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 12 by Raymond James.

