Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.76M, down from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 26/04/2018 – Jim Cramer says big tech companies, like Facebook, are behind Thursday’s market rally; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns; 10/04/2018 – It’s one of two Capitol Hill appearances for the Facebook founder and CEO this week; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data; 26/03/2018 – Facebook saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 26.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 302,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 847,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.50M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 1.47M shares traded or 77.64% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 18.56% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $38.89 million activity. The insider EMMETT RICHARD J sold 30,000 shares worth $2.19M. $510,635 worth of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) was sold by Maceda Jason on Friday, August 10. TRAVIS NIGEL sold $21.61M worth of stock or 298,662 shares. The insider Raskopf Karen sold $953,680.

Among 35 analysts covering Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $51.21M for 25.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.30% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 644,675 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $179.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DNKN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 75.92 million shares or 5.91% less from 80.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 13,067 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Jackson Square Prtn Ltd has invested 0.61% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Quantbot LP has invested 0.12% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Moreover, L & S Advsr Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 9,750 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 28,900 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 15,375 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru reported 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Natixis Advsr LP has 54,371 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 107,510 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Gam Ag stated it has 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Us Bank De accumulated 7,528 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 7,158 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $281.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,140 shares to 109,809 shares, valued at $31.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Enterprise Serv accumulated 4,190 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division stated it has 152,651 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 7,333 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 1.18M shares. 27,500 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. 64,220 were accumulated by Dock Street Asset Mgmt. Washington Trust Bancorp invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership invested in 218,333 shares. Murphy Capital Incorporated reported 71,934 shares. Yhb Advsrs Inc invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 21,600 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Company reported 1.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited reported 1.77 million shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.95% or 27,493 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.