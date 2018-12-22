General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 13.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.20M, down from 149,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80M shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 73.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 23,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,473 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $601,000, down from 32,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.39 million shares traded or 125.43% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,800 shares to 638,800 shares, valued at $21.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2.

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 10.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ETN’s profit will be $619.77 million for 11.60 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “AEP Releases ESG/Sustainability Report as Part of Industry Initiative â€“ Press Releases – CSRwire.com” on August 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AEP launches $33B five-year plan, focused on renewables and regulated business – Columbus Business First” published on November 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Utilities sector upgraded at Morgan Stanley as riskier stock market looms – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Major EV network player charges on – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $133,089 activity. 847 shares valued at $64,770 were sold by CHODAK PAUL III on Wednesday, November 14.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $623.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20,880 shares to 33,221 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 12,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B.