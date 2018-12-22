Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 17.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00 million, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 2.25M shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 8,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 380,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.58M, down from 389,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 13.26 million shares traded or 163.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Wallstreetpr.com which released: “New Momentum Shows Up in Healthcare Logistics: SYK, IVST, and EW – WallStreetPR” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives FDA Clearance For HemoSphere Platform With Intelligent Decision-Support Tools – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had 126 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 22 by UBS. As per Sunday, October 8, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 27 with “Equalweight”. As per Thursday, January 21, the company rating was upgraded by Suntrust Robinson. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 29 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 4. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EW in report on Friday, December 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, February 2. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. EW’s profit will be $244.59M for 30.81 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 28. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Monday, February 12. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 8 by UBS. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 12. Citigroup maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, April 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 14. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,796 shares to 176,779 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 280,202 were accumulated by Salem Invest Counselors. Finance Consulate Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,896 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dubuque National Bank & Trust & accumulated 7,293 shares. Dillon & Assoc Inc holds 78,939 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0.66% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 1.52% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Finemark Bank & Trust And stated it has 102,206 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co owns 77,236 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Howland Lc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,743 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.71% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). D E Shaw And has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ntv Asset Management Limited owns 42,926 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. 5,500 shares were sold by Narasimhan Laxman, worth $587,364 on Thursday, October 4. $1.29 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16. Another trade for 20,074 shares valued at $2.26 million was made by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31.