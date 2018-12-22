Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 69.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 6,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80 million, up from 8,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83 million shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.84 million, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31M shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EA -4.1% as bullish Needham takes knife to price target – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Time to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock? 1 Analyst Thinks So – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Unleash Your Power in the Anthem VIP Demo Starting Jan 25 – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold Through the New Year – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Argus Research. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14800 target in Friday, April 13 report. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 2. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 31 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, February 1. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 494,500 were accumulated by Spo Advisory Corp. Delta Cap Ltd Llc holds 2,515 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,008 shares. Security Natl Trust Com owns 200 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 5,452 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vision invested in 31,955 shares. 20,599 are owned by Fifth Third Bancshares. Dana Investment Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,570 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Inc accumulated 348,247 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Lp holds 2.05% or 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Friess Associates Limited Co has 1.45% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ubs Oconnor Llc accumulated 225,958 shares. Ally accumulated 26,000 shares. 26,672 are held by Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corp.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. The insider Singh Vijayanthimala sold $22,744. The insider Jorgensen Blake J sold 10,500 shares worth $974,270. $587,928 worth of stock was sold by Soderlund Patrick on Monday, October 1. Shares for $148,190 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Friday, July 20. 29,000 shares valued at $3.28 million were sold by Wilson Andrew on Tuesday, September 4. Bruzzo Chris sold $169,650 worth of stock.

Among 33 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 146 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Thursday, July 28. Piper Jaffray maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Friday, September 8. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $69.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, October 6. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Monday, July 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $6600 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 10 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 20. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision (ATVI) Hits 52-Week High on Franchise Strength – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) call put ratio 6.5 calls to 1 put with focus on December 47, 47.50 and 48 calls as shares rally 2.4% – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision’s (ATVI) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 an Instant Hit – Nasdaq” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is It Time to Pull the Trigger on ATVI Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Top 10 Los Angeles business stories from 2018 – L.A. Biz” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity.