Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,388 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.30M, up from 393,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 11.30M shares traded or 112.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST

Cedar Hill Associates Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 64.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,249 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $374,000, down from 6,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 6.90 million shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 7 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of ENB in report on Monday, September 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 13. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 1.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: A Pure Midstream Play In Western Canada – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks on the TSX Index to Own in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge declares CAD 0.738 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is Going After This $150 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key TransCanada, Enbridge oil pipelines hit by disruptions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $699.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,821 shares to 145,759 shares, valued at $32.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 5,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 738,405 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Torray Limited Liability Company has 1,526 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Apriem Advisors invested in 2,939 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc holds 1.92% or 30,210 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lord Abbett Lc has 0.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 26,192 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability stated it has 2,097 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Ltd stated it has 1,121 shares. 25,991 are held by First Merchants Corp. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp owns 1.64M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company invested in 20,970 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Old National Bank & Trust In accumulated 9,085 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 27,402 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 17.21 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $444.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,147 shares to 32,344 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 7,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, May 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 22 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $118 target in Tuesday, July 21 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 24. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $156.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, April 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PHOTOS: Honeywell bringing 750 jobs, global HQ to Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, ALGN and GSKY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “IT consulting firm to add 300 jobs in Mecklenburg County expansion – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell shifts global HQ to Charlotte – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of stock. The insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06M. The insider PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94 million.