Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 0.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 13,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.32M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 11.30M shares traded or 112.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 27.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 87,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 410,559 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.03M, up from 322,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 1.12M shares traded or 545.18% up from the average. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 31.17% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold GEF shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 22.64 million shares or 2.94% more from 21.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 2,391 shares. Prudential reported 645,246 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 15,397 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Serv reported 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Fincl Architects holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Two Sigma Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 4,512 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 17,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Lc holds 5,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 29,736 shares. James Invest Research Inc holds 0.08% or 36,250 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 413,200 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Among 7 analysts covering Greif (NYSE:GEF), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Greif had 45 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, May 25 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Monday, August 31 to “Hold”. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. DA Davidson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 7 report. The stock of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 22. As per Friday, June 9, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 29. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Sell” on Thursday, June 8.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $196,346 activity. 5,700 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares with value of $294,519 were sold by Ragan Virginia D..

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Dec 20, 2018 – Greif Inc (GEF) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on October 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greif, Inc. (GEF) Greif, Inc to Acquire Caraustar Industries Inc Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greif, Inc. (GEF) CEO Peter Watson on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greif to acquire Caraustar Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 280,912 shares to 380,008 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 294,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,368 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.48 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.48 per share. ENB’s profit will be $920.40 million for 16.02 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: A Pure Midstream Play In Western Canada – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Enbridge completes $3.3B acquisition of Spectra MLP – Houston Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key TransCanada, Enbridge oil pipelines hit by disruptions – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge declares CAD 0.738 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.