Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 14.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 36,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 285,713 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.63M, up from 248,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 728,547 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 4.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 137,102 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.68 million, up from 131,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.48% or $19.84 during the last trading session, reaching $286.56. About 1.42M shares traded or 99.15% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 29.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EEFT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.55 million shares or 0.84% more from 47.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 0.01% or 6,475 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Citadel Llc reported 251,497 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 9,860 shares. Copper Rock Limited Liability Company has 285,713 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested in 11,590 shares. Moreover, Cap Int Sarl has 0.54% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Comerica National Bank owns 3,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 35,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 60,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot House Limited owns 1,800 shares. Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 2.44 million were reported by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.04% or 1.14 million shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,817 shares in its portfolio.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 25,401 shares to 589,591 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 39,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,368 shares, and cut its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 selling transactions for $63.30 million activity. $1.48M worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was sold by Brown Michael J. On Monday, December 3 the insider WELLER RICK sold $4.81M. $486,300 worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares were sold by NEWMAN JEFFREY B. 50,922 shares were sold by Caponecchi Kevin J, worth $6.09M on Friday, November 30.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add MoneyGram (MGI) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Euronet acquires Innova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ria and Walmart Expand Walmart2Walmart Domestic Money Transfer Service – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2016. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks I’d Hate to Buy – The Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MoneyGram Launches Mobile App Across the U.S. & 14 Countries – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Euronet Worldwide had 28 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 19, the company rating was initiated by DA Davidson. Monness Crespi downgraded the shares of EEFT in report on Friday, June 10 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by Northland Capital. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded the shares of EEFT in report on Wednesday, December 23 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, November 25. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10600 target in Tuesday, April 3 report. The rating was initiated by Northland Capital with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, September 8. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Friday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 11 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 31 investors sold MELI shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 49 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.25 million shares or 0.10% more from 40.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 27 shares stake. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 22,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Financial reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,140 are owned by B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt. Baillie Gifford holds 1.87% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 5.09 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited stated it has 443,464 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 0.05% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 631 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.07% stake. Dorsal Management Llc reported 4.33% stake. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.46% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Inc invested in 2,350 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 7,739 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 12,827 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sands Capital Management Ltd accumulated 267,073 shares. Fil owns 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 36,876 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $84.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 274,140 shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $373.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 48,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).