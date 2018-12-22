Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by 8.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 182,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $177.81 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.79M shares traded or 56.91% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 20.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,406 shares as the company's stock declined 13.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,131 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.57 million, down from 46,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 106.98% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,684 shares to 15,305 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,380 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $13.56 million activity. Another trade for 2,190 shares valued at $174,118 was sold by COWARD D SCOTT. On Monday, July 30 Carey Thomas D. sold $201,713 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 3,427 shares. $4.02 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER. Fallon John A. sold $139,675 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Monday, July 30. Another trade for 1,318 shares valued at $77,577 was made by Doyle James Edward on Monday, July 30. 2,847 shares were sold by Zanotti Katherine S, worth $167,574.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 0% or 2,968 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 51 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And owns 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rock Springs Capital Management Lp reported 1.1% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc holds 150,301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma has 441,642 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. M&T Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 19,379 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 7.77 million shares. 16,388 were reported by Amalgamated Bankshares. Fisher Asset Limited Co holds 56,051 shares. Madison Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mirae Asset Limited reported 20,468 shares stake.

Among 19 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EXACT Sciences had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 5. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Wednesday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Benchmark on Friday, February 23. Jefferies maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Tuesday, March 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Wednesday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Friday, December 18. Lake Street maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Tuesday, November 24 with “Hold” rating. Lake Street downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, October 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 24 by Lake Street.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $175.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,427 shares to 4,860 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 10,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Among 21 analysts covering Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Sap Ag had 65 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on Monday, June 13 to “Underperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $116.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of SAP in report on Wednesday, September 9 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 17. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, October 14. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Mkt Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by JMP Securities. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, March 27 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, down 16.15% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.92 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.90B for 14.93 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.41% EPS growth.