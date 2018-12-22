Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,711 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.56M, down from 130,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.66M shares traded or 177.05% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 35.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 1,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.53 million, up from 80,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 15/03/2018 – Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’; 20/03/2018 – UK’s Cambridge University questions Facebook about academic’s role in data breach; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins testimony Tuesday about his company’s operations; 22/05/2018 – RESPONSE TIME ON FACEBOOK LIVE NOW 10 MINUTES-ZUCKERBERG

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $802.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,047 shares to 153,071 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,409 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 16,485 shares stake. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 8,374 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt invested in 50,994 shares or 1.65% of the stock. 1,756 are held by First Fincl Corp In. The Illinois-based Nadler Grp has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.41% stake. Centre Asset Ltd holds 3% or 78,520 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,405 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,982 shares. Girard Prns reported 27,365 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.96% stake. Spo Advisory Corp owns 11.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.94M shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 817,697 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1.71 million shares. Valiant Mgmt LP stated it has 6.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $10.75 million on Thursday, June 28. On Monday, December 10 Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,112 shares. The insider Stretch Colin sold $120,000. $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 29. 37,982 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.74 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 3,300 shares worth $495,309.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Is Not a Buy Just Yet – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook board backs COO Sandberg on Soros approach – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Pain for Facebook Stock Is Just Beginning – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Russia disinformation report calls out big tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 5 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Monness. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 3 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, November 3. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Aegis Capital.

Since October 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $8.56 million activity. Langstraat Brian D. sold $617,495 worth of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) on Thursday, October 11. $2.35M worth of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) was sold by FAUST THOMAS E JR.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. EV’s profit will be $85.34M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J.C. Penney: Is Price-To-Book Of 0.4 Cheap Enough? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “GM Must Adapt Or Die: A Lesson For U.S. Automakers – Forbes” published on November 30, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “In blow to Eaton Vance, Gabelli dumps new NextShares strategy – Boston Business Journal” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Automakers lobby to save EV incentive – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nio Stock a Better Buy Than Tesla Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 77.21 million shares or 2.42% less from 79.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bankshares invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Leavell Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 1,765 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). New Amsterdam Ltd Ny invested in 76,022 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 44,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 63 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Company owns 9,969 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 71,410 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 0.01% stake. The Virginia-based Davenport & Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Among 13 analysts covering Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Eaton Vance Corp. had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 20 report. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. On Monday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Thursday, September 3. Wood maintained Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) on Monday, August 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 17. Jefferies maintained Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) rating on Tuesday, August 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $38 target. As per Wednesday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by Citigroup.