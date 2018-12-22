Courage Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 112.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 18/04/2018 – Facebook to hire chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s least valuable ‘product’ is looking more like its future; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg will face tough questions in U.S. Senate hearing; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 51.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 32,030 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 94,303 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25M, up from 62,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44 million shares traded or 894.29% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Adj EPS $1.81; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Investigating Circumstances Surrounding Employee’s Submission of Certain Expense Reports for Customer Entertainment, Gifts; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Net $237M; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. On Tuesday, October 9 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,105 shares. Taylor Susan J.S. had sold 2,112 shares worth $294,835 on Monday, December 10. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $120,000 on Wednesday, October 17. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Wehner David M. had sold 9,522 shares worth $1.72M on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $813,248.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alta Capital Mngmt Lc holds 4.05% or 443,963 shares. New England Research And Mngmt has 6,555 shares. Sta Wealth Lc stated it has 4,415 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP reported 14,287 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt reported 20,610 shares. Roosevelt Invest has invested 1.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 20,183 shares. 34,382 are held by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. 7,692 are owned by Gradient Ltd Liability Corp. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc has 0.99% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9.07 million shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 1.3% or 79,934 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 14,642 shares. State Street Corporation owns 85.30 million shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 87,140 shares or 2.55% of the stock.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 26 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Sunday, April 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. Argus Research upgraded the shares of FB in report on Thursday, October 15 to “Buy” rating. William Blair maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 1. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 27. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) privacy controls have broken down yet again – Live Trading News” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” published on December 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Facebook Stock Really As Treacherous As It Looks? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) valuation says the stock is an absolute steal – Live Trading News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Tumbles Into Bear Market as Growth Concerns Mount – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

More notable recent Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies: Prioritizing Strengths – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies: Dead Money During Spin-Off Process – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “George Soros Sells Spotify, Netflix, JPMorgan – GuruFocus.com” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rockwell Collins, Overstock.com, and Diana Shipping Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $238.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 111,104 shares to 187,182 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 20,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,291 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.