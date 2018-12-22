Northern Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Express (FDX) by 92.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Capital Management Llc bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,590 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.75M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97 million shares traded or 206.88% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 350,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.17M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. 1,000 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $225,156 were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia.

Northern Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.79M and $435.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,060 shares to 34,090 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 4,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,540 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group (NYSE:AIG).

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 30 by Susquehanna. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, March 17 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 15. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 14. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ima Wealth owns 591 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Lc has 39,597 shares. Advisory Network Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Fulton Fincl Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,254 shares. Moreover, Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn has 7.37% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 102 shares. 3,327 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 117,832 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 3,721 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,440 shares. Amer National Insur Tx has invested 0.35% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Vigilant Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Telos Management holds 0.55% or 7,087 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc invested in 0.57% or 159,978 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $639.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,300 shares to 52,888 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 116,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,276 shares, and cut its stake in Op Bancorp.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Monday, September 28 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. UBS upgraded the shares of C in report on Thursday, April 5 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 21 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 15 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 3 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 6 by Susquehanna. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 20.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.