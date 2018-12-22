Clinton Group Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 70.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clinton Group Inc sold 8,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,331 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $380,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clinton Group Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 25.29 million shares traded or 1266.50% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 4.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 16,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 331,921 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.01M, down from 347,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 2.86 million shares traded or 200.83% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has declined 30.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies

Among 11 analysts covering Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $434,852 activity. The insider MALONEY EUGENE F sold 198 shares worth $4,965. Van Meter Stephen also sold $22,649 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) shares. 3,719 shares valued at $92,768 were sold by Uhlman Paul A on Friday, November 2. FISHER JOHN B sold $251,317 worth of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) on Friday, November 2. Shares for $27,699 were sold by Novak Richard A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold FII shares while 91 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.61 per share. FII’s profit will be $61.32M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.39% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.44 EPS, up 23.23% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CE’s profit will be $326.36M for 8.90 P/E if the $2.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.57% negative EPS growth.

Clinton Group Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $279.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 11,924 shares to 22,998 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 61,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CE shares while 133 reduced holdings.