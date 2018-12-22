Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 20.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 24,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,347 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.72M, up from 122,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 2.94 million shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 23.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 24,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,520 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.87 million, down from 107,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 29,706 shares to 77,454 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 202,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,634 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $256,565 activity.

Among 21 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 42,439 shares to 261,060 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. EDWARDSON JOHN A also sold $281,124 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, September 19.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.