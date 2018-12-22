Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 11.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 17,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,018 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.80M, up from 149,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 10.33 million shares traded or 27.23% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 16.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 147,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 732,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.46M, down from 880,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 11.84 million shares traded or 123.11% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 18.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. FITB’s profit will be $439.26 million for 8.48 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

National Pension Service, which manages about $24.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 11,241 shares to 422,464 shares, valued at $61.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 26,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regional banks mull threat from Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: BA, CP, ABX, FITB, ORCL – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Fifth Third (FITB) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third (FITB) Q2 Earnings Beat on Lower Provisions – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 26 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Fifth Third had 122 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 5 to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 16 by Rafferty. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 8. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 28. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of FITB in report on Tuesday, January 23 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, November 24 the stock rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Sunday, September 17. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $27.0 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, January 26 by Morgan Stanley. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Friday, May 26. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $26.5000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold FITB shares while 226 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 517.00 million shares or 4.96% less from 544.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 197,793 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 19,790 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 70,764 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 759,899 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 1.83 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Brandes Prns Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 553 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,125 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Woodstock, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,125 shares. James Research has 0.16% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 138,335 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 17,359 shares. Korea reported 123,649 shares stake.

Among 32 analysts covering Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Macy’s Inc. had 122 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Northland Capital given on Thursday, May 12. The rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 21 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 12. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 17 by Atlantic Securities. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 12 by Evercore. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 16. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, November 12 by Telsey Advisory Group. The rating was downgraded by Gilford Securities on Tuesday, July 28 to “Sell”.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,466 shares to 83,435 shares, valued at $18.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,382 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Macy’s Finally Has a Real Growth Strategy – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s launches cash tender for $600M in debt – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.P. Carey reports $119M of property investments – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Today’s Pickup: Shopping Season Off To A Good Start As U.S. Consumers Look To Spend – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Bought Back Macy’s Shares (Just Under $33) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.