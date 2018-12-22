Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 17.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 213,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.84 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 751,455 shares traded or 178.68% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 19.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Early Detection of Cardiovascular Disease (VIBE); 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $55.6M, EST. $55.7M; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA APPROVES INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES AND SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA IN THE TRESIBA® LABEL; 29/03/2018 – lDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Periodontitis and Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees FY18 Rev $215.4M-$216.9M; 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Terumo® HX2″ Temperature Management System, Catalog No. 809810 The Terumo HX2; 06/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Fomento Econ Mexi Os;S En (FMX) by 269.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 13,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89 million, up from 5,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Fomento Econ Mexi Os;S En for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 532,848 shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 10.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) CEO Scott Ward on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Long best friends with diamonds, med-tech firm CSI cozies up to lasers – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Presents At Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold CSII shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Virtu Finance has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 11,914 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 148,273 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 27,875 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,112 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 13,727 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 3,200 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 69,860 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 284,507 shares. 165,363 were reported by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Gru One Trading Lp invested in 1,068 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 32,024 shares. 74,105 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. 433,800 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability.

Among 10 analysts covering Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cardiovascular Systems had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by Dougherty & Company. Needham downgraded Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) on Friday, January 22 to “Underperform” rating. Leerink Swann maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The stock of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by Needham. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 21 to “Underperform”. The stock of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, April 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 4. On Thursday, September 21 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Hold”. The stock of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Needham. Bank of America upgraded Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) rating on Wednesday, June 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $4000 target.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 3.42M shares to 4.69 million shares, valued at $171.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 66,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp En (NYSE:LNC) by 34,790 shares to 594,980 shares, valued at $40.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Fncl Inc Co L En (NYSE:SLF) by 207,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,304 shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc En (NYSE:AUY).