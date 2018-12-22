Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 15.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 136,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,619 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.98 million, down from 886,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 882,804 shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has declined 12.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.68% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 79.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 865,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.82M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 16.32M shares traded or 158.14% up from the average. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Among 12 analysts covering Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Genpact Limited had 34 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) rating on Monday, September 25. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $34.0 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, August 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 10 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) rating on Thursday, August 3. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $28 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 4. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Friday, August 7 to “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of G in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating.

More important recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “The Cooper Companies to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Emerson Electric, Genpact, IBM, Lululemon, Manchester United, Sherwin-Williams, SCANA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold G shares while 81 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 168.44 million shares or 2.22% more from 164.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 394,404 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 288,315 shares. Old Fincl Bank In reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 1,908 shares. 2.82 million are owned by Pzena Inv Management Limited Liability. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Yorktown Mgmt & Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 12,000 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 5,575 shares. Cipher Lp has 0.26% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bain Investors Lc reported 40.54M shares or 34.78% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.91% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Prudential Fin Inc holds 38,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 5,109 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 36,033 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.38 per share. G’s profit will be $79.83M for 15.60 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.33% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $213.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 116,900 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold NEM shares while 174 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 429.40 million shares or 0.19% less from 430.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 6,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 139,830 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Com stated it has 50,183 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability invested in 0% or 50 shares. Conning invested in 10,018 shares. Cadence Capital holds 0.02% or 14,747 shares. 154,400 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Asset One Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 976,577 shares. Cap Fund Management has 0.17% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.02M shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 13.53 million shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 12,140 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 1.19M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd has 0.08% invested in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 67,609 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 603,100 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 97 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mackie upgraded the shares of NEM in report on Monday, October 31 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 1 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 28 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, September 17. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, September 22 to “Hold”. The stock of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, November 3. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $27 target in Thursday, August 13 report. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 35,970 shares to 658,171 shares, valued at $42.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 26,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,451 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Interested In Dividend-Paying Precious Metals Stocks? Here Are A Few Picks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Mining: Solid As Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining: How To Buy Gold At A Deeper Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Newmont Mining Corporation: Newmont Moves Date of 2019 Guidance Webcast to December 6th in Observance of National Day of Mourning – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Mining turns in mixed quarter as gold production slips – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.