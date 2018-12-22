Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 26.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 12,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 61,710 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.42M, up from 48,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 175% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 525,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.44M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 17.86 million shares traded or 328.92% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 26.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 299.04 million shares or 0.28% more from 298.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 208,254 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 413,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Management Limited Liability holds 3,975 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.20M shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 289,692 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 250,000 shares. Moreover, Brigade Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 100,000 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 28,387 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,137 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Homrich & Berg stated it has 125,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 34,726 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Genworth Financial had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) on Wednesday, May 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 5 by BTIG Research. The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 8 by Compass Point. Macquarie Research maintained Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) on Thursday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, November 4, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. On Thursday, August 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, June 11. The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 11. On Tuesday, November 17 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”.

More recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth Set To Fly On CFIUS Approval – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “Delaware Regulator and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Approve Proposed Oceanwide Acquisition of Genworth Subsidiaries – GuruFocus.com” on December 22, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth: Stakeholder Incentives And Facts On The Ground Point To Ultimate Approval Of China Oceanwide Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $604.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 18. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 16 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, June 16. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of UNH in report on Tuesday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Monday, June 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $18500 target. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Field And Main Bancorp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,874 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,463 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Trust has invested 0.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Scott Selber holds 14,570 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset invested in 1.03% or 27,162 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 1,839 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Magnetar invested in 4,170 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,836 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martin Currie accumulated 19,033 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 1,320 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc reported 103,899 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 48,622 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. Another trade for 8,142 shares valued at $2.16M was made by Nelson Steven H on Thursday, September 13. $1.51 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by WILENSKY GAIL R on Wednesday, September 12. HOOPER MICHELE J also sold $1.32 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07M. $44,796 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin.