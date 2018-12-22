Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Gerdau Sa (GGB) by 22.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 340,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.05 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Gerdau Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 9.93 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has risen 15.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 15.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.01M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $306.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,000 shares to 29,050 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wagner Bowman Corporation has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vestor has 47,279 shares. Hap Trading Lc stated it has 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 63,364 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 1.13M are held by Alkeon Cap Mngmt Lc. 34,637 are held by Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited Liability Com. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 274,069 shares. 1,140 are held by Kistler. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leuthold Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 56,727 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Cryder Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 9.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 4.45M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Asset One Ltd reported 1.73M shares. Mig Limited Liability Company has 4.74% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 8 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $158 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Buy” on Friday, July 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 4 by Bank of America.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,806 shares to 182,305 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Among 8 analysts covering Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Gerdau had 14 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) rating on Monday, November 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $4.25 target. Bank of America downgraded Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) on Monday, February 22 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 1 by J.P. Morgan. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Scotia Capital downgraded the shares of GGB in report on Tuesday, October 25 to “Underperform” rating. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy”. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 10 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Thursday, August 4. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 5 to “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 17 by HSBC.